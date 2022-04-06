Insider Selling: Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) COO Sells 36,000 Shares of Stock

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) COO Catherine Wong sold 36,000 shares of Domo stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $1,988,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Catherine Wong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Catherine Wong sold 6,800 shares of Domo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total transaction of $339,524.00.

On Thursday, March 17th, Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of Domo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $175,837.50.

Shares of DOMO stock traded down $3.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.12. 474,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,105. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 2.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.40. Domo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.07 and a 52 week high of $98.35.

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $70.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Domo, Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Domo by 222.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Domo by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Domo in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Domo by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Domo by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DOMO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Domo from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Domo from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Domo from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.25.

About Domo

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

