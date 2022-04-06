Insider Selling: Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) CFO Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total value of $25,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQ traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.26. 19,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,178. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.35 and a quick ratio of 9.35. The stock has a market cap of $111.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.20. Equillium, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $7.75.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts predict that Equillium, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EQ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equillium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Equillium from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Equillium from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Equillium in a report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equillium has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equillium by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Equillium during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equillium during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Equillium during the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equillium during the 3rd quarter worth about $573,000. 28.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equillium Company Profile

Equillium, Inc engages in the development of products for severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory, disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes EQ001, which is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D.

