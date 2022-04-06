Insider Selling: Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) VP Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) VP Jacob F. Filene sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $11,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ ULCC opened at $11.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion and a PE ratio of -22.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.48 and a 12 month high of $22.70.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.41 million. Frontier Group had a negative return on equity of 63.79% and a negative net margin of 4.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULCC. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the second quarter worth about $231,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,772,000 after acquiring an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 139.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 305.5% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 66,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 50,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 28.0% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 71,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ULCC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Frontier Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Frontier Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.69.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center.

