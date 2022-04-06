Insider Selling: Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Director Sells 34,464 Shares of Stock

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) Director Robert J. Gould sold 34,464 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $828,169.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock opened at $23.87 on Wednesday. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $33.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.65 and a 200-day moving average of $17.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 2.05.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 421.89% and a negative return on equity of 47.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

FULC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fulcrum Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $504,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,208,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,063,000 after buying an additional 177,205 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 289.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 16,959 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 22,381 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 75,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 34,445 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF.

