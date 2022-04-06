Insider Selling: Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) COO Sells 6,268 Shares of Stock

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) COO Glenn Coleman sold 6,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total transaction of $413,938.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:IART traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.17. 332,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,660. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a one year low of $61.50 and a one year high of $77.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The life sciences company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business had revenue of $405.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on IART shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.13.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 99.2% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 428.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.