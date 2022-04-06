Insider Selling: Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) EVP Sells 13,280 Shares of Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) EVP Seth Jaffe sold 13,280 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $268,654.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Seth Jaffe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

On Monday, February 28th, Seth Jaffe sold 13,811 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $308,675.85.

On Monday, January 31st, Seth Jaffe sold 14,602 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $316,425.34.

Shares of NYSE:LEVI opened at $19.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.07. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $17.34 and a 12-month high of $30.84.

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEVI. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter valued at $14,917,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter valued at $287,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 4.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,415,162 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $39,228,000 after purchasing an additional 61,789 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 787.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,107 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter valued at $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

LEVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.46.

About Levi Strauss & Co. (Get Rating)

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.