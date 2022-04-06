Insider Selling: Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Insider Sells 2,214 Shares of Stock

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Rating) insider John C. Mckew sold 2,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $18,420.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
LUMO stock opened at $7.92 on Wednesday. Lumos Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $13.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.55.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumos Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.
About Lumos Pharma (Get Rating)
Lumos Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its product includes LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency (PGHD). The company was founded on June 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.
