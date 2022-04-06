Insider Selling: Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Insider Sells 2,214 Shares of Stock

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Rating) insider John C. Mckew sold 2,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $18,420.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

LUMO stock opened at $7.92 on Wednesday. Lumos Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $13.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.55.

Get Lumos Pharma alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumos Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lumos Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma in the second quarter worth $112,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lumos Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lumos Pharma by 48.4% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the period. 40.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lumos Pharma (Get Rating)

Lumos Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its product includes LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency (PGHD). The company was founded on June 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lumos Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumos Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.