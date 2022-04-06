Insider Selling: PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CRO Sells 1,737 Shares of Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) CRO Dave Justice sold 1,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $60,742.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dave Justice also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 29th, Dave Justice sold 1,737 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $65,953.89.

NYSE:PD opened at $34.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. PagerDuty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $50.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.01.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.14). PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.19% and a negative return on equity of 38.39%. The firm had revenue of $78.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,287,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,164,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 47,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 11,607 shares during the period. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

PD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of PagerDuty to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.13.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

