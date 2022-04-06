Insider Selling: The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) CEO Sells 40,419 Shares of Stock

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 40,419 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $3,043,550.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

SO stock traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,847,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,998,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.12 and a twelve month high of $76.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.52.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $268,032,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,764,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,844,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,130 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Southern by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,433,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,808,000 after buying an additional 1,064,450 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Southern by 195.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,591,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,169,000 after buying an additional 1,052,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Southern by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,446,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,585,000 after buying an additional 938,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.22.

Southern Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

