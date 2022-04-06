Insider Selling: VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Sells 614 Shares of Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.55, for a total value of $139,101.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of VRSN stock traded down $3.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $220.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 628,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,194. The company has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $214.41 and a 200-day moving average of $224.15. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.53 and a 52 week high of $257.03.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.37 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 59.12%. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in VeriSign during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Tobam bought a new position in VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in VeriSign by 27.9% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VeriSign by 152.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on VeriSign in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

