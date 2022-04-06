Insider Selling: VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) CFO Sells 34,172 Shares of Stock

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $3,916,452.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of VMW traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $115.53. 1,427,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,855,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.57 and a 12 month high of $172.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.36. The stock has a market cap of $48.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.68.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). VMware had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VMware by 51.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $10,153,000 after acquiring an additional 19,154 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in VMware by 38.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,318 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $77,157,000 after purchasing an additional 133,792 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in VMware by 16.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of VMware by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,022 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,977,000 after buying an additional 10,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of VMware by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VMW shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on VMware from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. FBN Securities decreased their price objective on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of VMware from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on VMware in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.77.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

