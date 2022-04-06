Insider Selling: VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) CFO Sells 34,172 Shares of Stock

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $3,916,452.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of VMW traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $115.53. 1,427,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,855,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.57 and a 12 month high of $172.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.36. The stock has a market cap of $48.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.68.
VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). VMware had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VMW shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on VMware from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. FBN Securities decreased their price objective on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of VMware from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on VMware in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.77.
About VMware
VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.
