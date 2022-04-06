Insider Selling: Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) COO Sells 1,527 Shares of Stock

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) COO Robin Swartz sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $12,597.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Robin Swartz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 21st, Robin Swartz sold 4,413 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $36,583.77.

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $8.88. The company had a trading volume of 310,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,663. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.99. The company has a market cap of $338.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.13. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $9.74.

Voyager Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VYGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.77. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 190.30% and a negative return on equity of 66.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on VYGR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.57.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 160.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

