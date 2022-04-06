Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Down 6.6%

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $65.41 and last traded at $65.56. 5,581 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,053,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.16.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 21st. Chardan Capital cut their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $177.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.74.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.16 and its 200-day moving average is $106.95.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.61% and a negative net margin of 810.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

