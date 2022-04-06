Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $71.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Interactive Brokers have underperformed the industry over the past year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise histroy. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. The company’s continued efforts to develop proprietary software, low level of compensation expenses relative to net revenues and an increase in emerging market customers will likely keep supporting financials in the upcoming quarters. The acquisition of the retail unit of Folio Investments will strengthen the company's position in the online brokerage space. However, persistently increasing operating expenses (owing to technology upgrades and investments in franchise) are expected to keep hurting Interactive Brokers' profits. Despite the rate hikes, relatively lower interest rates might hamper the top line.”

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IBKR. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.60.

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $66.13 on Tuesday. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12 month low of $56.95 and a 12 month high of $82.83. The company has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.08.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total value of $1,343,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $1,300,707.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 664,473 shares of company stock worth $45,928,772. Insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBKR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 18.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

