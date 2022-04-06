Intercure (NASDAQ:INCR) Trading Down 0.4%

Intercure Ltd (NASDAQ:INCR – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.08. Approximately 9,020 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 69,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.11.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INCR. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Intercure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Intercure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intercure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Intercure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

InterCure Ltd. engages in the business of medical cannabis and biomedicine. It operates through two segments: the Investments in Biomed Portfolio Companies and the Investments in Medical Cannabis Companies segment. The company was founded by Benjamin Gavish and Erez Gavish on November 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

