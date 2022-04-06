Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.23 and last traded at $9.34. 5,271 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 7,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.60.
The stock has a market cap of $62.55 million, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.93.
Interlink Electronics Company Profile (NASDAQ:LINK)
