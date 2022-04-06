International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,537 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,134,000. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $983,000. Bray Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBM opened at $128.89 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.02 and a 200-day moving average of $129.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $115.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 103.31%.

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.18.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

