International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Position Raised by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,238 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after buying an additional 9,527 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 35,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.18.

IBM traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,948,803. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The company had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.31%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

