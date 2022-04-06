InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) PT Lowered to C$19.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IIPZF. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$20.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

Shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $$13.05 during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $11.95 and a 12-month high of $14.82.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

