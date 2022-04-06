Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.33.

IPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intrepid Potash in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Intrepid Potash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

In other Intrepid Potash news, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 69,272 shares of Intrepid Potash stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $4,290,014.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert E. Baldridge sold 16,039 shares of Intrepid Potash stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $1,040,770.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,956 shares of company stock valued at $9,881,704 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Intrepid Potash during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intrepid Potash in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 139.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intrepid Potash stock opened at $83.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.22. Intrepid Potash has a 12 month low of $22.82 and a 12 month high of $93.87.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.56). Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 92.42% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $64.04 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intrepid Potash will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Intrepid Potash declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, March 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $35.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

