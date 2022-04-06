Intuit Inc. (INTU) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 8th

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share by the software maker on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th.

Intuit has a dividend payout ratio of 19.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Intuit to earn $9.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.9%.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $496.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $140.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.27, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $493.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $563.62. Intuit has a 1 year low of $385.66 and a 1 year high of $716.86.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intuit will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,179,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $758,444,000 after purchasing an additional 59,417 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,950,513 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,591,832,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.6% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 124,866 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INTU. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $674.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $696.00 to $588.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $623.45.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

