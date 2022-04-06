Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (VKI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0461 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II stock opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $12.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 6,248 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 361,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 6,355 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 4th quarter worth $152,000. 21.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

