Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.20

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.20 and traded as high as $22.20. Invesco DB Agriculture Fund shares last traded at $21.97, with a volume of 2,907,191 shares.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.20.

Get Invesco DB Agriculture Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 1,266.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000.

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB Agriculture Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.