Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO) Trading Up 2.5%

Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.22 and last traded at $18.22. Approximately 11,214 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,934,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.77.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.93.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DBO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 602.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Invesco DB Oil Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund in the third quarter worth $76,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 61.3% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Invesco DB Oil Fund in the fourth quarter worth $103,000.

PowerShares DB Oil Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund is a based on the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index). The Fund seeks to track the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

