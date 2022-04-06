Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PYZ) Trading Down 1.9%

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PYZ – Get Rating) was down 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $97.60 and last traded at $97.60. Approximately 10,398 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 20,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.44.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.10.

