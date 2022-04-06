Invesco High Income Trust II (VLT) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.

NYSE VLT opened at $12.46 on Wednesday. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 1-year low of $11.86 and a 1-year high of $15.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.69.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco High Income Trust II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $912,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco High Income Trust II by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco High Income Trust II by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco High Income Trust II by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. 30.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

