Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQJ) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQJ – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.80 and last traded at $28.88. Approximately 349,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 380,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.57.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.87.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ)
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
- JELD-WEN A Buy But Analysts Sentiment Is Slipping
- Three Stocks To Buy Before They Report Q1 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.