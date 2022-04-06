Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQJ) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQJ – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.80 and last traded at $28.88. Approximately 349,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 380,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.57.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.87.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.