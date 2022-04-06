Invesco Senior Income Trust (VVR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on April 29th

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Invesco Senior Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Shares of VVR opened at $4.26 on Wednesday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $4.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.31.

Get Invesco Senior Income Trust alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $275,000.

Invesco Senior Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to gain a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on June 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.