Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL) Stock Price Up 0%

Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $105.55 and last traded at $105.55. Approximately 27,923 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 33,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.54.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.55 and a 200-day moving average of $105.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLTL. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 21.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Ceera Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 73.0% during the third quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 91,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,634,000 after purchasing an additional 38,485 shares during the period. Finally, Matisse Capital acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the third quarter valued at $444,000.

