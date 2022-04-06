Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) PT Lowered to C$1.75

Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.62% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of IVQ.U opened at C$1.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.54 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$73.11 million and a P/E ratio of -4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.48, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Invesque has a 12-month low of C$1.26 and a 12-month high of C$3.50.

Get Invesque alerts:

In other news, Director Scott White sold 46,438 shares of Invesque stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.31, for a total value of C$107,431.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 366,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$847,074.69.

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. The company invests in health care and senior living properties, such as post-acute transitional care, long-term care, memory care, assisted living, independent living, and medical office properties. As of December 31, 2018, it owns a portfolio of 98 health care and senior living properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesque Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesque and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.