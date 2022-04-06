Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for MorphoSys (MOR)

MorphoSys (ETR: MOR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/24/2022 – MorphoSys was given a new €65.00 ($71.43) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

3/22/2022 – MorphoSys was given a new €30.00 ($32.97) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

3/17/2022 – MorphoSys was given a new €40.00 ($43.96) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/17/2022 – MorphoSys was given a new €36.00 ($39.56) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/11/2022 – MorphoSys was given a new €46.00 ($50.55) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Shares of MorphoSys stock traded up €1.71 ($1.88) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €26.60 ($29.23). The stock had a trading volume of 296,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,687. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €25.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €32.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.04. MorphoSys AG has a 1 year low of €20.76 ($22.81) and a 1 year high of €80.14 ($88.07).

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

