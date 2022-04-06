iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Price Target Raised to $192.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $156.00 to $192.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 19.81% from the stock’s previous close.

IRTC has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $110.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research raised iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised iRhythm Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.92.

IRTC opened at $160.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.45 and a beta of 1.14. iRhythm Technologies has a 12 month low of $41.66 and a 12 month high of $169.54.

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.27 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 34.03% and a negative net margin of 31.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin M. King sold 6,815 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $904,146.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas Devine sold 576 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $76,417.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,983 shares of company stock valued at $2,798,517. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRTC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $1,911,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 89.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,783,000 after acquiring an additional 105,154 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 39.3% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $489,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 18.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

