iRobot Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.67) Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts (NASDAQ:IRBT)

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of iRobot in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 31st. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of ($0.67) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for iRobot’s FY2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $455.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.28 million. iRobot had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 2.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Northland Securities upgraded shares of iRobot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of iRobot in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of iRobot in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.75.

Shares of IRBT opened at $61.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 58.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.23. iRobot has a 52-week low of $53.10 and a 52-week high of $124.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in iRobot during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,647,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iRobot by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 448,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,547,000 after buying an additional 57,759 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 48,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 23,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other iRobot news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $1,624,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums and maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

