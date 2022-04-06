Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 45,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 14,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VB stock opened at $210.44 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.57 and a 1 year high of $241.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $208.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.09.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.