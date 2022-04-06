Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. Sells 44 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SOXX. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 137.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 260.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,678,000 after buying an additional 64,301 shares during the period. Well Done LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 171.2% in the third quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 3,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX opened at $449.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $468.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $490.27. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $386.02 and a fifty-two week high of $559.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. This is an increase from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

