Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. Trims Stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lessened its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. owned about 0.09% of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 47,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 23,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $369,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PEJ opened at $47.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.69. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 52-week low of $41.94 and a 52-week high of $54.62.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

