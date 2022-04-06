iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SLQD) Shares Down 0.4%

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SLQD – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $49.11 and last traded at $49.11. 583,268 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 472,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.29.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.72.

