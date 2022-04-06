iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDAT) Stock Price Down 2.7%

iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDAT – Get Rating) traded down 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.04 and last traded at $26.06. 898 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 4,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.79.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.57.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDAT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned about 0.34% of iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

