iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDAT) Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDAT – Get Rating) were down 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.04 and last traded at $26.06. Approximately 898 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 4,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.79.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.42 and its 200 day moving average is $27.57.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDAT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned approximately 0.34% of iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

