iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Position Lifted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $3,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 41,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 25,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global 100 ETF stock opened at $76.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.17. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $67.63 and a 52 week high of $79.08.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

