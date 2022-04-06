iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 74.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,272 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,152,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,536,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,268 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $95,489,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 114.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,021,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,037 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,000.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,155,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5,662.8% in the third quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 849,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,296,000 after acquiring an additional 835,097 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

EFA stock opened at $73.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.13. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $66.54 and a 52-week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

