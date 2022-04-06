iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EZU. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd now owns 17,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock opened at $42.88 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $47.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.44.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

