iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:RING) Shares Down 2.5%

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:RING – Get Rating) dropped 2.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.91 and last traded at $31.00. Approximately 149,217 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 165,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.79.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.24.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.