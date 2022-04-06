iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 224,636 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 2,292,908 shares.The stock last traded at $49.83 and had previously closed at $49.51.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.38.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 17,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 561,450.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,174,000 after buying an additional 325,641 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,735,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,518,000 after buying an additional 236,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,475,000.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

