iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 15,986 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 338,330 shares.The stock last traded at $160.85 and had previously closed at $158.97.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.05.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IWY. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

