iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,846,000. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $818,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,956,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,284,000. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,868,000.

NASDAQ SHV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $110.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,156,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,829,716. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.28 and a 200 day moving average of $110.38. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $110.19 and a 1-year high of $110.53.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

