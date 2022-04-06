iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,791 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highview Capital Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $684,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 31,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Colorado Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000.

IJK opened at $76.61 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $71.16 and a 52-week high of $88.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.57.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

