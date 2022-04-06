iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 6,563 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 136,355 shares.The stock last traded at $176.46 and had previously closed at $178.60.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $186.39 and a 200 day moving average of $191.93.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

