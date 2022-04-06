Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $33.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ISSUER DIRECT CORPORATION operates under several brands in the market, including Elite Financial Press, My EDGAR, Bassett Press, Edgarization, The Edgar Service Bureau, iProxy Direct, Issuer Logistics, Comply, Shareholder Direct, and Audit Ready. As an issuer services focused company, Issuer Direct Corporation helps companies produce and distribute their financial and business communications both online and in print. The Company leverages its securities compliance and regulatory expertise to provide a comprehensive set of services that enhance a client’s ability to communicate effectively with its shareholder base while meeting all reporting regulations required. “

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR opened at $29.78 on Tuesday. Issuer Direct has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18 and a beta of 0.78.

Issuer Direct ( NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 million. Issuer Direct had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 14.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that Issuer Direct will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven Winfield Knerr sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total transaction of $66,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William H. Everett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total value of $54,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 32.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISDR. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 144.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Issuer Direct in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 6,828 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 13,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

About Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Corp. engages in the provision of communications and compliance technology solutions. The company offers Platform id., which eliminates the complexity associated with producing and distributing business communications and financial information. It services focuses on the communications, compliance, annual meeting and proxy, and transfer agency.

