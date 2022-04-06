iStar (NYSE:STAR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

iStar (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iStar Financial Inc. is the leading publicly traded finance company focused on the commercial real estate industry. The company, which is taxed as a real estate investment trust, provides structured mortgage, mezzanine and lease financing through its origination, acquisition and servicing platform. The company’s mission is to maximize risk-adjusted returns on equity by providing innovative and value-added financing solutions to private and corporate owners of real estate nationwide. (PRESS RELEASE) “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on STAR. StockNews.com lowered iStar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet downgraded iStar from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

Shares of STAR stock opened at $22.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.72. iStar has a 1 year low of $16.43 and a 1 year high of $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iStar by 147.1% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,456,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652,818 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iStar by 3,618.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 920,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,838,000 after acquiring an additional 895,653 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of iStar by 273.7% in the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,023,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,664,000 after acquiring an additional 749,493 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in iStar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,980,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in iStar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,811,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

